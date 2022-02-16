ATC acquits Uzair Baloch of another case

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted the chief of the defunct Peoples’ Amn Committee, Uzair Jan Baloch of another case.

According to Uzair’s attorney, Advocate Abdi Zaman, Judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court-VII, who conducted trail at Judicial Complex inside Central Prison Karachi, ruled that the prosecution’s failure to bring convincing evidence against the accused persons was a chief reason for their acquittal.

Uzair, along with Muhammad Shahid was charged with creating commotion against the police at Chakiwara Road, Lyari, on April 13, 2012 and attacking the house of his rival Muhammad Hanif with grenades and rockets, injuring Hanif and his family members. Hanif was later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

After recording of the evidence and hearing final arguments of prosecution and defence lawyers, the court had earlier reserved its verdict which was announced on Tuesday.

The judge directed the prison authorities to release the accused forthwith, if their custody was not required in any other case.

According to the prosecution, the PAC chief Baloch along with his absconding accomplices Taj Muhammad alias Tajooo, Habib Jan Baloch, Sheeraz Comrade, Umar Khichee and Zafar Balouch alias Langra and 25-30 (unidentified) members of the gang-war raised hatred slogans/commotion against the government and the police at Chakiwra Road on April 13, 2012 and fired rockets through rifle-mounted launcher in the house of Muhammad Hanif.

Hanif, 45, his son Muhammad Arif and daughter Afshan sustained injuries in the explosion and later Hanif succumbed to his wounds, it added.

A case was registered under the section 302, 427 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the Napier police station.

