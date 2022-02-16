Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 10:15 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

ATC acquits Uzair Baloch of another case

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 10:15 pm

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted the chief of the defunct Peoples’ Amn Committee, Uzair Jan Baloch of another case.

According to Uzair’s attorney, Advocate Abdi Zaman, Judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court-VII, who conducted trail at Judicial Complex inside Central Prison Karachi, ruled that the prosecution’s failure to bring convincing evidence against the accused persons was a chief reason for their acquittal.

Read more: MQM supremo acquitted of terror charges by London Court

Uzair, along with Muhammad Shahid was charged with creating commotion against the police at Chakiwara Road, Lyari, on April 13, 2012 and attacking the house of his rival Muhammad Hanif with grenades and rockets, injuring Hanif and his family members. Hanif was later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

After recording of the evidence and hearing final arguments of prosecution and defence lawyers, the court had earlier reserved its verdict which was announced on Tuesday.

The judge directed the prison authorities to release the accused forthwith, if their custody was not required in any other case.

According to the prosecution, the PAC chief Baloch along with his absconding accomplices Taj Muhammad alias Tajooo, Habib Jan Baloch, Sheeraz Comrade, Umar Khichee and Zafar Balouch alias Langra and 25-30 (unidentified) members of the gang-war raised hatred slogans/commotion against the government and the police at Chakiwra Road on April 13, 2012 and fired rockets through rifle-mounted launcher in the house of Muhammad Hanif.

Hanif, 45, his son Muhammad Arif and daughter Afshan sustained injuries in the explosion and later Hanif succumbed to his wounds, it added.

A case was registered under the section 302, 427 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the Napier police station.

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted the chief of the defunct Peoples’ Amn Committee, Uzair Jan Baloch of another case.

According to Uzair’s attorney, Advocate Abdi Zaman, Judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court-VII, who conducted trail at Judicial Complex inside Central Prison Karachi, ruled that the prosecution’s failure to bring convincing evidence against the accused persons was a chief reason for their acquittal.

Uzair, along with Muhammad Shahid was charged with creating commotion against the police at Chakiwara Road, Lyari, on April 13, 2012 and attacking the house of his rival Muhammad Hanif with grenades and rockets, injuring Hanif and his family members. Hanif was later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

After recording of the evidence and hearing final arguments of prosecution and defence lawyers, the court had earlier reserved its verdict which was announced on Tuesday.

The judge directed the prison authorities to release the accused forthwith, if their custody was not required in any other case.

Read more:  ‘Crime & politics have gone hand in hand’

According to the prosecution, the PAC chief Baloch along with his absconding accomplices Taj Muhammad alias Tajooo, Habib Jan Baloch, Sheeraz Comrade, Umar Khichee and Zafar Balouch alias Langra and 25-30 (unidentified) members of the gang-war raised hatred slogans/commotion against the government and the police at Chakiwra Road on April 13, 2012 and fired rockets through rifle-mounted launcher in the house of Muhammad Hanif.

Hanif, 45, his son Muhammad Arif and daughter Afshan sustained injuries in the explosion and later Hanif succumbed to his wounds, it added.

A case was registered under the section 302, 427 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 at the Napier police station.

Read More

3 hours ago
FIA arrests former ETPB chairman Asif Hashmi

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday arrested PPP leader and former...
4 hours ago
IHC rejects Vawda's petition challenging his disqualification by ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday rejected the petition challenging...
5 hours ago
Govt approves policy to boost capacity of textile industry

The government has approved a textile policy to boost the capacity of...
6 hours ago
PM Imran Khan directs CM Buzdar to provide maximum relief to masses

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to take measures for providing maximum relief...
6 hours ago
ATC approves three-day physical remand of Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has approved the three-day physical...
6 hours ago
Silencing young voices biggest injustice in country, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Oo Antava
1 min ago
Samdhan Ji is back! Reema Lagoo sings Oo Antava in hilarious meme

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, posted a video on Twitter that is...
Nadia Jamil wrote heartfelt notes on celebrating life after embracing changes
8 mins ago
Nadia Jamil wrote heartfelt notes on celebrating life after embracing changes

Veteran actor Nadia Jamil, recently took to Instagram to share a few...
Zahid Mahmood
9 mins ago
PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood will join Islamabad United as replacement for Shadab Khan

PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood, a leg-spinner, will join Islamabad United as a...
Sanya Malhotra
11 mins ago
Sanya Malhotra reveals she broke down on sets of ‘Love Hostel’

Sanya Malhotra claims she couldn't sleep after reading the script for Love...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600