ATC approves three-day physical remand of Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has approved the three-day physical remand of senior journalist Mohsin Baig.

The journalist was brought to the ATC from Margalla police station, a few hours after his arrest from his residence where he opened fire at those who were apprehending him.

During the hearing, the journalist said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could have called and summoned him for investigation.

He claimed the agency’s officials broke into his house in plain clothes in the presence of his family. Baig maintained that robbery incidents have surged recently, and he didn’t know the people who had barged into his house.

He also claimed that the police assaulted him in custody and his nasal bone and ribs were fractured. He pleaded with the court to order his medical examination.

The journalist’s counsel said Islamabad High Court (IHC) has specified that raids by security personnel could not be conducted in civil dress.

He requested the court to send his client on judicial remand instead of physical remand.

After hearing arguments, the ATC judge said all occurrences are yet to be investigated and sent the journalist on three-day physical remand as it approved the police’s plea.

Earlier in a statement, the FIA said that it arrested senior journalist on the complaint of Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed.

The agency said that the raid was held at Baig’s residence after receiving formal search and seize warrants from a local court, adding that the journalist and his son opened fire on the FIA personnel upon their arrival.

The FIA said that Baig held two FIA officers hostage at gunpoint and physically manhandled them and eventually opened fire which left one official injured.

In a video released to the news media channels, Baig can be seen Baig firing at the FIA personnel before his arrest.