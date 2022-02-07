AU calls for political solution to conflict in northern Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA – The African Union (AU) on Sunday called on all actors to the conflict in Northern Ethiopia to find a lasting political solution as it reiterated its call for an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire.”

AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security (AU-PAPS), Bankole Adeoye, told reporters on Sunday that immediate and unconditional ceasefire, guaranteeing humanitarian access and finding political solution to the conflict have been its major priorities since the conflict erupted in Northern Ethiopia back in November 2020.

“The African Union has continuously called for a comprehensive, inclusive, all-embracing, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire. That is our number one priority from day one and still remains a top priority for the peaceful resolution and makeable of the conflict in Northern Ethiopia,” Adeoye said on the sidelines of the ongoing AU Summit.

The other priority area of the bloc concerning the year-long conflict in Ethiopia, he said, has been guaranteeing humanitarian access to the areas in need based on international obligations, international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

“We have re-emphasized the need for a political solution that is premised on national reconciliation and dialogue,” he said. On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for a cessation of hostilities, humanitarian access, and an inclusive national dialogue in Ethiopia in his video address to the summit. Guterres said peaceful Ethiopia “is critical to continental stability.”

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, also addressing the summit on Saturday, said his government has implemented unilateral withdrawal from conflict areas and used force that is necessary to ensure law and order. “We shall leave no stone unturned in our search for peace in our country,” Ahmed said.