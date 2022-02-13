AUS VS SL: Steve Smith ruled out of remaining T20 series

AUS VS SL: After suffering concussion while fielding in the second T20I, Steve Smith has been ruled out of the rest of the Sri Lanka T20I series.

Australia’s Steve Smith (C) gets medical attention as he hits his head against the ground in an attempt to catch the ball during the second T20 international cricket series match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on February 13, 2022, in Sydney. (Photo by Muhammad FAROOQ / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

Smith received concussion after landing on his head in an attempt to save six runs in the second innings’ penultimate over, according to Cricket Australia (CA).

Over the next few days, he will be treated to ‘low-level concussion protocols,’ and is expected to fully recover in one week.

The event occurred when Smith leapt and stretched to his utmost potential in order to throw the ball back within the field, and his head collided with the ground forcefully.

Smith was taken away for medical attention and was seen walking around the perimeter, though he did not participate in the rest of the game.

“When anyone dives and doesn’t get up straight away, it’s always a bit of concern,” Smith’s teammate Hazlewood said.

“It’s good to see him walking around now. He made his way off the field and he’s walking around changing now. So early signs are good.”

