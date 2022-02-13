Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 09:42 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

AUS VS SL: Steve Smith ruled out of remaining T20 series

AUS VS SL: After suffering concussion while fielding in the second T20I, Steve Smith has been ruled out of the rest of the Sri Lanka T20I series.

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 09:42 pm
Steve Smith

Australia’s Steve Smith (C) gets medical attention as he hits his head against the ground in an attempt to catch the ball during the second T20 international cricket series match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on February 13, 2022, in Sydney. (Photo by Muhammad FAROOQ / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —

AUS VS SL: After suffering concussion while fielding in the second T20I, Steve Smith has been ruled out of the rest of the Sri Lanka T20I series.

Smith received concussion after landing on his head in an attempt to save six runs in the second innings’ penultimate over, according to Cricket Australia (CA).

Over the next few days, he will be treated to ‘low-level concussion protocols,’ and is expected to fully recover in one week.

The event occurred when Smith leapt and stretched to his utmost potential in order to throw the ball back within the field, and his head collided with the ground forcefully.

Smith was taken away for medical attention and was seen walking around the perimeter, though he did not participate in the rest of the game.

“When anyone dives and doesn’t get up straight away, it’s always a bit of concern,” Smith’s teammate Hazlewood said.

“It’s good to see him walking around now. He made his way off the field and he’s walking around changing now. So early signs are good.”

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

4 hours ago
Sanan Mir sets of to New Zealand for her first ICC assignment

Sana Mir, the former captain of the Pakistan women's team, has decided...
4 hours ago
Michael Neser's Pakistan tour in doubt after injury

Australian fast bowler Michael Neser's presence in the upcoming tour to Pakistan...
5 hours ago
Setback for Islamabad United after players suffer from injuries

Islamabad United has suffered huge blows in the ongoing seventh edition of...
5 hours ago
Imad Wasim fined for improper behavior with batsman

Imad Wasim, the all-rounder for Karachi Kings, was fined 5% of his...
6 hours ago
National badminton champion Mahoor Shahzad announces her engagement

Pakistani badminton player Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged with Major Faizan Alam, a...
7 hours ago
Twitter all praise for Karachi Kings' Qasim Akram over his brilliant inning

Islamabad United defeated Karachi Kings in a nail-biting encounter of the Pakistan...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga
7 mins ago
Volcanic eruption, tsunami damage total 90.4 mln USD in Tonga

SUVA, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga...
equities recovery
9 mins ago
Pakistan bourse closes in green over global equities recovery

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed mixed activity on Tuesday, as the...
psl 7
9 mins ago
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in...
Kalabagh dam
15 mins ago
LCCI urges for construction of Kalabagh dam

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600