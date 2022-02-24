Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:29 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Australia announces ‘second phase’ of Russia sanctions over Ukraine

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:29 pm
australia

SYDNEY – Australia hit Russia with a “second phase” of sanctions on Thursday over its assault on Ukraine, the first salvo in an expected battery of new international measures to punish Moscow.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned Russia’s “illegal invasion” as he announced sanctions against 25 individuals, four entities involved in developing and selling military gear, and restrictions on four financial institutions.

The penalties would target particular Russian individuals, businesses, and industries in the hopes of compelling Russia’s leadership to cease acting like “thugs and bullies,” according to Morrison.

Here’s what we know about Australia’s new sanctions against Russia, what they’re supposed to do, and how they could affect the country.

 

– Australia’s sanctions –

Financial sanctions will be imposed on eight members of the Russian Federation’s security council. Dealing financially with these people, as well as aiding another person’s dealings with them or the assets they hold or control, will now be illegal in Australia.

This effectively freezes their assets in Australia, which can include both real estate and financial assets.

The eight people will also face travel restrictions, preventing them from entering Australia.

A number of Russian financial organisations will be restricted from doing business with Australian banks. The Russian State Development Bank (VEB), the military bank Promsvyazbank (Rossiya), IS Bank, the General Bank, and the Black Sea Bank are among the banks involved.

Morrison indicated that Australia will expand sanctions currently in place for Crimea and Sevastopol — Ukrainian territory captured by Russia in 2014 – to include Russia’s recognition of the rebel Donetsk and Luhansk areas. According to Morrison, the expanded sanctions would target industries like as transportation, energy, telecommunications, oil, gas, and mineral deposits.

 

Read More

13 hours ago
Belgium calls in Russian envoy over Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Feb 23, 2022 (AFP) - Belgium called in the Russian ambassador on...
13 hours ago
African experts call for BRICS to expand scope after COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- After COVID-19 exposed some challenges bedeviling the...
14 hours ago
Oil rises, stocks struggle as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount

LONDON, Feb 23, 2022 (AFP) - Oil prices pushed higher while stocks struggled...
14 hours ago
War fears mount as Ukraine mobilises, Russia evacuates diplomats

KYIV, Feb 23, 2022 (AFP) - Ukraine mobilised reservists and Russia evacuated its...
14 hours ago
UN warns of dire global impact of a Russian invasion of Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, United States, Feb 23, 2022 (AFP) - A United Nations meeting...
15 hours ago
Interview: Spirit of Beijing Winter Olympics to disperse pandemic clouds, says Bangladeshi economist

DHAKA, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- The spirit epitomized by the just concluded...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
PM Imran pays tribute to fallen Soviet soldiers of WWII

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Thursday laid a wreath at ‘Tomb...
24 mins ago
Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: Following months of hearings, a local court in the federal capital...
25 mins ago
Zardari, Parvez Elahi to decide on the next course of action through consultation: Joint Declaration

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi along with a delegation called...
malaysia
36 mins ago
Malaysia reports 31,199 new COVID-19 cases in highest daily spike

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 31,199 new COVID-19 infections in the highest...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600