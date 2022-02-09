Australian Test captain Pat Cummins breaks silence on Justin Langer exit | watch

Pat Cummins, Australia's Test captain, denied on Wednesday that Justin Langer's sudden resignation as men's team coach was due to a player revolt over his harsh management style.

Former players had pressed Cummins to explain his role in Langer’s departure after the 51-year-old departed on Saturday after failing to reach an agreement with Cricket Australia on a contract extension.

In a written statement, the paceman said he had previously been unable to respond because doing so would have put his squad in an “impossible situation.”

“I’d never do that,” he said. “I believe in respecting the sanctity of the change room and proper process.”

Despite his success in leading Australia to a 4-0 Ashes victory over archrivals England and a maiden T20 World Cup title, Cummins had repeatedly declined to back Langer to stay in the role.

Langer also altered Australia’s toxic cricketing culture, which resulted in the “Sandpaper-gate” ball-tampering controversy in 2018.

The focus had been on Langer’s self-admitted “grumpiness,” with stories claiming Cummins had sent concerns from himself and other players to Cricket Australia.

The captain, though, stated that “the players were OK with JL’s intensity” since it demonstrated his dedication to the Australian cause.

“Justin’s intensity drove a better team culture and higher team standards,” Cummins said in a statement.

“These are significant Justin Langer legacies.”

Rather, Cummins stated that there was a consensus in the dressing room that Australia needed “a new style of coaching and skill set” to build on the foundations laid by Langer.

“(Cricket Australia) have made a brave call to transition, given the team has been winning,” he said.

Several high-profile ex-players, notably Langer’s former captain Ricky Ponting, have expressed displeasure at his sudden departure and questioned who in the current Australian set-up was responsible.

Former players had the right to speak out, but Cummins said he had a responsibility to his teammates as the current Australian captain.

“To all past players, I want to say this: just as you have always stuck up for your mates, I’m sticking up for mine,” he said.

