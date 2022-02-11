Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Feb, 2022. 12:20 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Australia’s central bank holds interest rates to target unemployment

Xinhua Xinhua

11th Feb, 2022. 12:20 pm
Australia's central bank

SYDNEY – The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor, Philip Lowe, said on Friday that the bank would refrain from increasing interest rates in order to maintain the nation’s record low unemployment rate. In December, Australia’s unemployment rate hit a multi-decade low of 4.2 percent.

Lowe predicted that the rate could drop below 4 percent by the end of the year, the lowest rate since the early 1970s. To maintain this trend, Lowe said the bank was prepared to maintain the current record low interest rate of 0.1 percent.

“I recognize that there is a risk to waiting but there is also a risk to moving too early,” said Lowe addressing before a parliamentary hearing on Friday.

“Over the period ahead we have the opportunity to secure a lower rate of unemployment than was thought possible just a short while ago.” He said the bank is committed to “low and stable inflation”, and would not consider raising interest rates until inflation is sustainably in the 2-3 percent range.

The central bank boss flagged some concerns surrounding future outbreaks of COVID-19 adding to the uncertainty in the Australian economy’s outlook. “The pandemic is not yet behind us and it is entirely possible that there will be more outbreaks,” he said.

Read More

12 hours ago
'12 hurt' in Yemen rebel drone attack on Saudi airport

RIYADH, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - Twelve people were injured by falling debris...
12 hours ago
AFP subsidiary to curate Facebook news in France

PARIS, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - An Agence France-Presse subsidiary will select content...
12 hours ago
Lebanon bars Bahrain opposition from holding Beirut events

BEIRUT, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - Lebanon on Thursday banned Bahraini opposition forces...
12 hours ago
Sudanese return to streets rallying against military coup

KHARTOUM, Feb 10, 2022 (AFP) - Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets...
14 hours ago
European ministers vow to support other countries with COVID-19 vaccines

PARIS, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- European foreign ministers and health ministers met...
15 hours ago
China rolls out measures for green-oriented transition mechanism of energy

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out policies and measures...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Australian men
10 mins ago
Australian men twice as likely to be highly paid than women

CANBERRA - Australian men are twice as likely to be highly paid...
12 mins ago
Military control in occupied Kashmir is similar to occupied Palestine: Noam Chomsky

WASHINGTON: Islamophobia has taken a “most lethal form” in India, turning some...
49 mins ago
Pakistan sets new record with 2.24 million Covid vaccinations in a day: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday...
1 hour ago
Someone steals Chacha Pakistani’s mobile phone

LAHORE: Muhammed Farooq Anjum alias Chacha Pakistani, who came from Dubai to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600