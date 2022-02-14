Australia’s hospitality venues feeling love from Valentine’s Day rush

SYDNEY- As Australian couples observe Valentine’s Day, the country’s COVID-ravaged hospitality industry has jumped at the chance to welcome diners back to their tables during the holiday set aside for love. Nestled in the heart of Sydney, Kensington Street, in a bid to welcome dining lovebirds, renamed itself “Love Street” for the weekend. Along the lane, restaurants hung love heart-shaped balloons from doorways; florists and gift stores served lines of last-minute lovers; friends and couples strolled arm-in-arm in the sun.

An owner at one of the street’s flower stores, Neverland Flora, told Xinhua on Monday it was one of their busiest times of the year after serving a number of hurried shoppers. Visitors were also invited to bring locks with their names written on them and attach them to the trees along the street — a symbol of unbreakable love.

A note from organizers said the past two years have been tough on everyone, particularly the hospitality industry, and the event seeks to spread love and positive aspirations for the year ahead. The holiday is likely to be a welcome boon for restaurants and retailers across the country, who have been plagued with cautious customers in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant across Australia.

Research released in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day by the National Australia Bank (NAB), forecasted that Australians would spend a whopping 150 million Australian dollars (about 107 million U.S. dollars) at restaurants. Other big winners were florists and jewelers, which were expected to rake in 20 million Australian dollars (about 14 million U.S. dollars) and 52 million Australian dollars (about 37 million U.S. dollars) respectively over the Valentine’s Day weekend.

“You can sense the excitement from small businesses as Valentine’s Day approaches without lockdowns,” said NAB Executive for Small Business Ana Marinkovi.

For owners like Tony Nicoloni, who owns an Italian restaurant in Melbourne after two years of hardship, optimism is back on the menu. “Last Valentine’s Day we were impacted by COVID restrictions. And while there’s certainly been a lack of confidence in recent times, it feels like things are beginning to change,” said Nicoloni.