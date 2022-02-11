Ayesha Omar reveals her secret behind the flawless looks

Actress Ayesha Omar, who is well acclaimed as a fashion freak, shared her secret behind the flawless look she carries off all the time in the glamorous world.

The Bulbulay actress took to her Instagram and unveiled that it’s always a red lippy that comes as a savior for her when running short of time.

Omar was many times caught by the shutterbugs wearing red lips with minimal makeup and the fans are in love with her stunning looks.

Recently, the actress graced Instagram with a few mesmerizing pictures of her in a white satin attire that too she carried off with red lips.

Ayesha, while unveiling her makeup secrets, maintained that she did her makeup in a moving car, gelled her hair back and added charm to her look with a red lippy.

“Swiped on some red lippy. Always a savior”, disclosed the actress.

The fashionista has been winning hearts with her mind-blowing performances for the past many years and is considered among the bankable artists of Pakistan.