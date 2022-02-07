Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, Expressed Heartfelt Condolences on Lata Mangeshkar’s Death

Ayesha Shaikh, Chairperson BOL Media Group, mourned the death of Lata Mangeshkar and paid rich tribute to the legendry singer.

Singing Legend Lata Mangeshkar enchanted millions with her exquisite voice for eight decades, was cremated with full state honours on Sunday in Mumbai.

Lata Mangeshkar’s final rites were held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The iconic singer died on Sunday morning at the age of 92.

“It is with great sadness that I learned the passing of #LataMangeshkar, a mellifluous and sublime voice for millions around the Globe. The legacy of such legendary singer will endure for generation! My heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers.” Ayesha Shaikh said in a tweet.

My heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and all her admirers. — Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) February 6, 2022

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for COVID 19 with mild symptoms and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital’s intensive care unit on January 8th. She had recovered from COVID and was taken off the ventilator in January as her condition improved but on Saturday, her health deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has declared a two-day national mourning period in remembrance of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar.