Ayeza and Danish leave fans swooning with recent romantic picture

Pakistani actors Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of the country’s most popular celebrity couples. Through their social media profiles, they often keep their followers updated with their routine activities and personal lives.

A recent Instagram post by Ayeza Khan has garnered the attention of her entire fanbase. The Laapata star has shared a loved-up photo with hubby Danish Taimoor and left fans swooning over them.

“I have loved you for a thousand years. I’ll love you for a thousand more,” she penned a sweet caption alongside the post.

In the picture, the beautiful pair can be seen pouring love on each other. The 31-year-old actress was seen dressed in a gorgeous black ensemble. Whereas, the Deewangi actor looked debonair wearing a black suit with a white shirt.

However, the endearing post has garnered love from fans as they showered beautiful prayers for the parents of two.