Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:12 am
B-Town stars mourn sad demise of Bappi Lahiri; pour in sweet tributes

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:12 am
Bappi Lahiri demise: B-town stars mourn the sad loss

Popular singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last aged 69 at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues. His cremation will take place on Thursday, his family said in a statement.

As the news of the Oo La La singer’s demise surfaced, fans and celebs began pouring in tributes for Bappi Lahiri on social media.

Several B-Town stars including Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Vicky Kaushal and others also took to their respective social media handle to mourn his death.

“Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti,” tweeted the Garam Masala actor.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada. You will be missed.”

Also Read: Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai at 69

Here are other tributes by the Bollywood stars:

Bappi Lahiri tributes pouring in

Bappi Lahiri tributes pouring in

Bappi Lahiri tributes pouring in

Kangna Ranaut expresses grief after Bappi Lahiri's demise

Bappi Lahiri, well-known for his fascination for gold, got B-town up and dancing to his hit disco numbers like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi for the 80s and 90s.

His first big Bollywood hit score was for Aamir Khan’s father Tahir Hussain’s film Zakhmee.

In the last decade, Bappi Lahiri sang songs such as Ooh La La for ‘The Dirty Picture’, Tune Maari Entriyaan for ‘Gunday’, Tamma Tamma for ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, and more recently, Areey Pyar Kar Le for ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’.

He last composed the song Bhankas for ‘Baaghi 3’ in 2020.

