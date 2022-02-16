B-Town stars mourn sad demise of Bappi Lahiri; pour in sweet tributes

Popular singer-composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last aged 69 at a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday night due to multiple health issues. His cremation will take place on Thursday, his family said in a statement.

As the news of the Oo La La singer’s demise surfaced, fans and celebs began pouring in tributes for Bappi Lahiri on social media.

Several B-Town stars including Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Vicky Kaushal and others also took to their respective social media handle to mourn his death.

“Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti,” tweeted the Garam Masala actor.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada. You will be missed.”

Here are other tributes by the Bollywood stars:

Today we lost the disco king, Bappi Da you were not only an amazing music composer and singer but also a beautiful and happy soul.

End of an Era.

Bappi Lahiri, well-known for his fascination for gold, got B-town up and dancing to his hit disco numbers like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, and Sharaabi for the 80s and 90s.