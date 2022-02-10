Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 12:14 pm
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men’s Batting ranking

babar azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ranking for batting as the council revealed the new rankings on Wednesday.

Alongside Babar, another Pakistani also made his way to the top ten. However, none of the national bowlers were able to secure a spot in the top ten.

Left-hand hitter Fakhar Zaman entered the top ten list to the ninth spot with 741 points.

In the all-rounders’ category, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Waseem grabbed the seventh spot with 256 points.

According to the revealed rankings, Babar still remains ahead of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli with 873 points.

India’s Rohit Sharma closed Kohli after securing the third spot with 783 points, while Kohli stood at the second spot with 828 points.

In the bowlers’ ranking revealed by ICC, none of the Green Shirts bowlers made to top ten, however, Pakistan’s sensational bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was spotted at number 14 with 630 points.

New Zealand’s left-arm pacer Trent Boult secures the top spot in bowlers’ ranking, while Australia’s Josh Hazelwood and English bowler Chris Woakes secured second and third spots respectively.

