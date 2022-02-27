 Balochistan govt, UNICEF launch school enrollment campaign in province

Balochistan government in collaboration with UNICEF launched a school admission campaign across the province through which the target of the enrollment of more than 232,000 children has been set.

he closure of schools since the last couple of years owing to Covid-19 has detrimentally affected the routine cycle of schooling throughout the globe however the effects of it are more severe in Balochistan.

With the commencement of the academic year 2022-23, Balochistan government has launched a school enrollment campaign with the technical assistance of UNICEF European Union and in collaboration with the Department of Education.

The events are being organized throughout the province to persuade parents to enroll their children to make the campaign successful.

Along with the admission drive, emphasis is also being laid on improving the condition of schools and launching tree planting campaigns in schools.

According to an estimate confirmed by UNICEF Pakistan that 78 percent of the school-age girls and 68 percent of the boys are out of school in Balochistan.

These alarming figures point towards a vigorous drive to not only ensure enrollment of children rather provision of basic facilities in schools, particularly in remote areas of the province