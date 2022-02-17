Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Mohammad Zafar

18th Feb, 2022. 12:04 am
Balochistan remains cut off with Sindh, Punjab as protestors block Quetta-Sukkur highway

Protesters block Quetta-Sukkur national highway against killing of their three relatives, at Dhadar area of Kachhi district on Thursday. Image: File

Balochistan has remained cut off with Sindh and Punjab as traffic on Quetta-Sukkur national highway could not have been restored for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the protesters have blocked the road in protest against killing of their three relatives, at Dhadar area of Kachhi district.

According to details, the protestors have refused to call off their sit-in until arrest of the killers whose names have been registered in FIR for killing three persons and injuring two others.

All efforts and negotiations between the local administration and leaders of protesters has remained inconclusive.

A Large number of people of the area along with relatives and family members of the deceased have established their camps on the road in Dhadar area of Kachhi district. They are carrying placards and bummers inscribed with their demands.

The participants chanted slogans against the government and local administration.

A Large number of vehicles including passenger buses, trucks and other vehicles are struck up at both sides of the road causing great difficulties to the people who were travelling along with their families.

The local administration reached the site along with levies and police force and made efforts to restore traffic at the highway but protestors did not allow movement of the traffic.

“Our sit-in will continue till the arrest of the accused nominated in the FIR,” Sardarzada Mir Bebarg Rind said, who was leading the protest.

Meanwhile, the PTI parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind announced here on Thursday that he would also stage sit-in with protestors, who would come from Dhadar and   join him in front of Balochistan Assembly in Quetta on Friday.

He said that despite protest and sit-in in Dhadar the provincial authorities have not taken notice of the situation and so far no arrest was made in connection with killing three local growers and injuring two others.

Meanwhile, advisor to the Chief Minister on Home Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langove had a meeting with PTI leader Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind at his residence and discussed the ongoing sit-in at Quetta-Sukkur national highway.

Sources said that Langove requested the PTI parliamentary leader to ask the protestors to call off their sit-in and restore traffic at the highway.

The official sources claimed that the traffic would be restored on Friday morning as the participants of the sit-in would join Sardar Rind in front of Balochistan Assembly.

