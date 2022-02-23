Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Mohammad Zafar

23rd Feb, 2022. 09:49 pm
Balochistan, Sindh agree to resolve water issue thru mutual consultation and negotiation

Shortage of water in Balochistan having a profound negative impact on the agriculture and economy. Image: File

Chief Secretary Balochistan Mtahar Niaz Rana and Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah held a video link meeting on the issue of water scarcity in Balochistan.

During the meeting, it was agreed to resolve the water issue of Balochistan and Sindh through mutual consultation and mutual negotiation and it was decided that the provinces would respect each other’s right and interest in water.

Read more: Looming water crisis

The Chief Secretary Balochistan said that the shortage of water in Balochistan is having a profound negative impact on the agriculture and economy of the province and the farmers and landowners of the province are very much concerned about this situation as most of the population of the province is dependent on agriculture and water. Lack of money and suffering from anxiety.

He said that the only agricultural belt in Balochistan is Naseerabad division adjacent to Sindh, where water from Sindh is relied upon for agriculture. However, Sindh’s share of water to Balochistan is causing extraordinary losses to farmers.

The Sindh government should ensure its full supply of water to Balochistan so that the landlords do not face any difficulties.

In the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh assured that from today Balochistan would get its full share of water and the two provinces would form a joint monitoring team which would monitor the flow of water on a daily basis.

Read more: Sindh government ‘stealing water’ from Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani

Secretary Irrigation Balochistan Abdul Fateh Bhangar, Secretary Irrigation Sindh and others were also present on the occasion.

