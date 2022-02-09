Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:09 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Ben Affleck joins JLo during screening of Marry Me in LA

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:09 pm

Jennifer Lopez was joined by her boyfriend Ben Affleck last night during the special screening of JLo’s recent film Marry Me in Los Angeles.

The duo posed for the shutterbugs throwing some major all-in-love- vibes while Affleck was also caught on camera showering kisses on Lopez’s forehead.

Read more: Rumor has it; Jennifer Lopez loves Rom-com

The 52-year-old actress rekindled her love with Ben after 17 years and the couple looked adorably lovestruck.

JLo donned a white lace mini dress with nude lips and she paired it with high couture heels.

With hair flowing down on her shoulder, the star rocked her look when she posed for the paparazzi.

She was seen carrying a gold-coloured clutch with floral details and the beautiful studs added charm to her beauty.

As per details, Marry Me is a romantic comedy that will be released on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez feels ‘so lucky’ to be with beau Ben Affleck for the second time

Jennifer will be playing the role of a superstar who is striving hard to balance her love life amid fame.

Read More

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt twins with her pet for Gangubai's promotion

As the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi is at hand, the lead star...
6 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat's new haircut left the fans jaw-dropped

Actress Mehwish Hayat took to her Instagram to reveal her new haircut...
7 hours ago
Adele wins big at the 2022 Brit Awards

Last night was a big one for Adele as she won three...
14 hours ago
Prince William and Kate Middleton respond publicly to the Queen's announcement that Duchess Camilla would become "Queen Consort."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have responded publicly to the Queen's...
14 hours ago
Why Prince Philip was never called King

In a statement marking her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen stated her future...
14 hours ago
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Everything You Need to Know About Elizabeth II's 70th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee on February...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iran
5 mins ago
Iran reports 39,085 new COVID-19 cases, 6,696,927 in total

TEHRAN - Iran's health ministry on Wednesday reported 39,085 new COVID-19 cases,...
bicycle
22 mins ago
Amazing Stunt: Man pulls with cool bicycle in the middle of the road

On social media, a video of a middle-aged man performing a fantastic...
The vivo T1
36 mins ago
The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and SD 695.

The vivo T1 5G is now available with a 120Hz LCD and...
Suzuki Swift
47 mins ago
PICTURES: The New Suzuki Swift’s First Locally Assembled Unit

The wait for the new Suzuki Swift appears to be coming to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600