Ben Affleck joins JLo during screening of Marry Me in LA

Jennifer Lopez was joined by her boyfriend Ben Affleck last night during the special screening of JLo’s recent film Marry Me in Los Angeles.

The duo posed for the shutterbugs throwing some major all-in-love- vibes while Affleck was also caught on camera showering kisses on Lopez’s forehead.

The 52-year-old actress rekindled her love with Ben after 17 years and the couple looked adorably lovestruck.

JLo donned a white lace mini dress with nude lips and she paired it with high couture heels.

With hair flowing down on her shoulder, the star rocked her look when she posed for the paparazzi.

She was seen carrying a gold-coloured clutch with floral details and the beautiful studs added charm to her beauty.

As per details, Marry Me is a romantic comedy that will be released on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Jennifer will be playing the role of a superstar who is striving hard to balance her love life amid fame.