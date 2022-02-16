Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:43 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir fined for violation of rules

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:43 pm
tanvir

Both Peshawar Zalmi’s Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators’ Sohail Tanvir have been fined 15% of their match expenses for breaking a Level 1 infringement of the PSL Code of Conduct during their respective clubs’ match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Tuesday.

Both players were found guilty of violating Article 2.6 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prohibits “using an obscene, offensive, or disparaging gesture during a PSL Match.”

According to the PCB, cutting was involved in the incident in Zalmi’s innings’ last over, when the batter made improper motions with his fingers after hitting the bowler for a third consecutive six.

Sohail made identical actions after catching Naseem Shah on the opening ball of the final over.

Inappropriate gestures have no place in this great sport,” said match referee Ali Naqvi. He said that as role models, the players must always understand and remember their on- and off-field obligations.

“Behaviour like this sends out a wrong message to the younger generation of cricketers. The PSL 2022 is being played in good, positive spirits and I would like to see the players continue to fight hard inside the field of play but at the same time to remain within the parameters of the spirit of the game,” he added.

There was no need for a formal hearing because Cutting and Sohail both pleaded guilty to the accusations and agreed to the sanctions imposed by Ali Naqvi. On-field umpires Michael Gough and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob all made accusations.

Follow BOL News for Latest PSL 2022 Updates – Click Here

Read More

1 hour ago
Wasim Akram opens up about his talk with Babar

Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram started trending on Twitter after a video...
3 hours ago
New Zealand dominates day one after Henry downs seven

On day one of the first Test in Christchurch, New Zealand overpowered...
5 hours ago
Islamabad United announces replacement for Alex Hales

Islamabad United has announced Nasir Nawaz as a temporary replacement for Alex...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Ahsan Ali back back in Quetta Gladiators squad

PSL 7: Due to a thumb injury, Quetta Gladiators batsman Ahsan Ali...
16 hours ago
PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood withdrew from ongoing PSL 2022

PSL 7: Saqib Mahmood of the Peshawar Zalmi has withdrawn from the...
16 hours ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
2 mins ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
Candace Cameron
6 mins ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
accountability
10 mins ago
Effects of increase in petrol price to start appearing soon: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the...
20 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600