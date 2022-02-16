Ben Cutting, Sohail Tanvir fined for violation of rules

Both Peshawar Zalmi’s Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators’ Sohail Tanvir have been fined 15% of their match expenses for breaking a Level 1 infringement of the PSL Code of Conduct during their respective clubs’ match in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Tuesday.

Both players were found guilty of violating Article 2.6 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prohibits “using an obscene, offensive, or disparaging gesture during a PSL Match.”

According to the PCB, cutting was involved in the incident in Zalmi’s innings’ last over, when the batter made improper motions with his fingers after hitting the bowler for a third consecutive six.

Sohail made identical actions after catching Naseem Shah on the opening ball of the final over.

Inappropriate gestures have no place in this great sport,” said match referee Ali Naqvi. He said that as role models, the players must always understand and remember their on- and off-field obligations.

“Behaviour like this sends out a wrong message to the younger generation of cricketers. The PSL 2022 is being played in good, positive spirits and I would like to see the players continue to fight hard inside the field of play but at the same time to remain within the parameters of the spirit of the game,” he added.

There was no need for a formal hearing because Cutting and Sohail both pleaded guilty to the accusations and agreed to the sanctions imposed by Ali Naqvi. On-field umpires Michael Gough and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob, and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob all made accusations.

