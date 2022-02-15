Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 06:50 pm
Beyonce and Jay-Z spotted in SoFi Stadium with their children

Having parents who are legends in the entertainment industry has its perks. The Carter family was spotted having a good time at the SoFi Stadium on February 13. Blue Ivy Carter, Rumi Carter, and Sir Carter are the couple’s children.

Read more: Beyonce, Jay-Z and Grande in Oscars race as shortlists unveiled

The rapper was photographed on dad-duty as he shot images of his oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter on the field from the borders. The clicks were taken before the biggest football match of the year between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The rapper repeated a process of clicking and having his 10-year-old accept the click. Blue Ivy was also seen making a pose with a game-used blue ball.

Read more: Beyoncé’s daughters look exactly alike in the latest Adidas campaign

Later in the day, Beyonce and Jay-Z were also seen on camera jamming to the Halftime Show’s music. The show included Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and others. Netizens quickly noted that this was an unusual glimpse of Beyonce. As she had been absent from the public eye for more than a month, from mid-December to the beginning of February.

Meanwhile, Beyonce last performed in the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2016. Alongside Bruno Mars and Coldplay, for the NFL Super Bowl 50. Bruno started out with his smash hit Uptown Funk, as Beyonce arrived with a gala of black and gold backing dancers. On the other hand, Jay-Z has declined invitations to play at the event.

