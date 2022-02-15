Bilawal green-lights route plan of ‘Awami March’

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has approved the route plan of the “Awami March” (The people’s march). The People’s March will pass through 34 major cities of the country, and the journey will last for 10 days to reach its final destination, the Capital City of Islamabad.

The Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would lead the Long March, which would take a start from Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi on Sunday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m.

It would first reach Badin via Thatta and Sujawal.

On day 2, on Monday 28th February, the Long March would be passing through Hyderabad, Halla, Nawabshah and would end at Moro town. The Long March will arrive at Khairpur city from Moro on Tuesday, March 1, where the third day will end in Sukkur.

The Long March will start from Sukkur on Wednesday, March 2, from where it will reach Rahim Yar Khan via Ghotki.

The Long March will start from Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday, March 3 and will end at a large public gathering in Multan via Bahawalpur and Lodhran.

The caravan will reach Sahiwal from Multan via Khanewal and Chichawatni on Friday, March 4.

It will enter Lahore city on Sunday, 5th March from Sahiwal via Okara and Pattoki.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the people to be gathered there at Nasir Bagh, Lahore on Sunday, March 6 at 01:00 p.m.

The Long March would then move ahead from Nasir Bagh in Lahore to Sheranwala Bagh in Gujranwala where he will address a mega public gathering.

The long march led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will temporarily retire in Wazirabad on March 6.

It would then resume the journey headed by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and will leave for Lalamusa from Wazirabad on Monday, March 7, where it will end its day at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi via Jhelum and Gujar Khan.

The Long March will resume its journey once again onward from Rawalpindi on Monday, March 8 and will reach its final destination, Islamabad, through various routes.