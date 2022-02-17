Bill Gates appreciates Covid-19 response efforts in Pakistan during first ever visit

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates arrived in Islamabad on his first-ever visit to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that the meeting took place at Prime Minister House.

Read more: PM Imran discusses polio, Covid-19 situation of Pakistan with Bill Gates

“Polio eradication and other important issues were discussed during the meeting”, the tweet read.

The philanthropist is on a day visit to Pakistan and meeting with President Arif Alvi and the visit to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) are part of the plan.

The billionaire was given a briefing over Pakistan’s efforts in polio eradication and the fight against the pandemic during his visit to NCOC in Islamabad.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar took to his Twitter and expressed gratitude to Gates for the support provided by his foundation.

Hosted @BillGates at the NCOC this morning. Shared with him the work which has been done for covid response in Pakistan and the role played by @OfficialNcoc. Thanked him for the support provided by the @gatesfoundation. He was appreciative of the covid response effort in Pakistan pic.twitter.com/pasYqnJ2gq — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 17, 2022

The minister also disclosed that Gates was appreciative of the covid response effort in Pakistan.