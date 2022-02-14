Bobby Deol starrer Love Hostel’s spine-tingling trailer is out

The Bobby Deol starrer film Love Hostel’s trailer is out and took the internet by storm within no time with its reassuring look.

A Red Chillies production, the movie will be a tale of a spirited young couple and their survival.

Besides Bobby, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra will be the title characters in the movie that will be premiered on February 25 on Zee5.

Helmed by director Shanker Raman, the movie has Deol in a ruthless mercenary’s role who is set to chase the couple.

The trailer threw some major thrilling vibes and it seems like the script and the cinematography is at their best to enthrall the viewers.

“At its core, ‘Love Hostel’ is ‘love on the run’ film. It has been a deeply satisfying journey and it would not have been possible without the support of a stellar cast and the crew”, said director Raman.

Love Hostel is a co-production of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.