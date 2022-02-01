BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: February 1, 2022

Stocks remain bullish on IMF deal development

KARACHI: The Pakistan Equity Market opened in a green zone on Monday where investors’ confidence was enhanced due to the government fulfilling all the prior conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). –JAVED MIRZA

Fauji Fertilizer profits increase 20% in 2021

KARACHI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has posted a 20 per cent increase in net profit to Rs35.69 billion, translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of Rs28.06 for the year ended December 31, 2021. –JAVED MIRZA

Unisame invites UN attention to khashkhash trade

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged the Ministry of Commerce to assist in adopting khashkhash as food and food ingredient, a statement said on Monday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Ghias Khan elected OICCI president

KARACHI: Ghias Khan, president and chief executive officer of Engro Corporation Limited has been elected as the president of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2022 term, a statement said on Monday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Ukraine crisis adds to inflation jitters as ECB meets

FRANKFURT: Soaring inflation will be in focus when European Central Bank governors meet on Thursday, as the threat of war in Ukraine risked further fuelling already sky-high energy prices in the region. –AFP

