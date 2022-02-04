Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 12:00 pm
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: February 4, 2022

Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 12:00 pm
BOL NEWS BUSINESS

BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST. Image: Unsplash

FBR freezes bank accounts of top banker for concealing foreign assets

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the bank accounts of a top banker for tax recovery of over Rs1 billion on the charges of concealing foreign assets, official sources said on Thursday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

International Industries profits plunges to Rs1.27 billion

KARACHI: The profits of International Industries Limited (INIL) plunged to Rs1.27 billion translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of Rs5.07 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a bourse filing said on Thursday. –JAVED MIRZA

Amreli Steels profits jump to Rs601.6 million

KARACHI: The profits of Amreli Steels Limited (ASTL) posted a 92.6 per cent jump to Rs601.6 million, translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of 2.03 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a bourse filing showed on Thursday. –JAVED MIRZA

Rupee makes sharp recovery on IMF disbursement

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee made a recovery of 89 paisas against the dollar on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approved the disbursement of over $1 billion for Pakistan. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Prism Energy secures 2MW solar system contract

KARACHI: Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited (YOUW) has awarded a contract to Prism Energy (Private) Limited for the installation of a solar system to provide 2MW electricity, a bourse filing said on Thursday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

7 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates on Feb 4, 2022

KARACHI: Today (AED to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on...
7 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 4 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 4, 2022)...
8 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on Feb 4, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
11 hours ago
SBP introduces Raast for instant and free P2P payments

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has introduced Person-to-Person (P2P) fund...
11 hours ago
OICCI acknowledges members for empowering women

KARACHI: The participation of women is important to create an enabling environment...
11 hours ago
FBR resolving issues related to POS: official

KARACHI: Regional Tax Office Chief Commissioner Tariq Mustafa Khan has said that...

