BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: February 4, 2022

FBR freezes bank accounts of top banker for concealing foreign assets

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the bank accounts of a top banker for tax recovery of over Rs1 billion on the charges of concealing foreign assets, official sources said on Thursday. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

International Industries profits plunges to Rs1.27 billion

KARACHI: The profits of International Industries Limited (INIL) plunged to Rs1.27 billion translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of Rs5.07 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a bourse filing said on Thursday. –JAVED MIRZA

Amreli Steels profits jump to Rs601.6 million

KARACHI: The profits of Amreli Steels Limited (ASTL) posted a 92.6 per cent jump to Rs601.6 million, translating into the earnings per share (EPS) of 2.03 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a bourse filing showed on Thursday. –JAVED MIRZA

Rupee makes sharp recovery on IMF disbursement

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee made a recovery of 89 paisas against the dollar on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approved the disbursement of over $1 billion for Pakistan. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Prism Energy secures 2MW solar system contract

KARACHI: Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited (YOUW) has awarded a contract to Prism Energy (Private) Limited for the installation of a solar system to provide 2MW electricity, a bourse filing said on Thursday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

