09th Feb, 2022. 03:08 pm
Bollywood’s ageless charm Anil Kapoor relishes time in Sri Lanka

Bollywood’s evergreen star Anil Kapoor shared a bunch of his pictures on Instagram and left the fans awestruck with his ageless charm.

The star, who has been ruling the Hindi film industry for the past nearly 4 decades, still looks as young as any B-Town actor.

Anil could be seen relishing his time in Sri Lanka as he shared a few glimpses from his tour.

Donning a grey t-shirt with black tracks and a matching cap, the actor looks striking.

Anil Kapoor debuted in 1980 as a lead in the Telugu film Vamsa Vruksham.

His first Hindi leading role was in Wo Saat Din which was released in the year 1983.

The actor has given many hits to the entertainment industry including Mr India, Tezaab, Nayak, Laadla, Lamhe, Taal, Welcome, and the list never ends.

Recently, the actor appeared in Netflix’s AK Vs AK and his performance was loved by his fans hugely.

