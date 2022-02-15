Brazil sees 58,540 new COVID-19 cases

SAO PAULO – Brazil reported 58,540 new COVID-19 cases and 473 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 27,538,503 and 638,835 respectively, the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS) said Monday.

Amid a new wave of infections caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the national seven-day moving average of daily infections reached 134,130, while the seven-day moving average of deaths stood at 888, both similar to the figures in August 2021, according to CONASS.

At least nine out of the 26 states in Brazil, including the capital city of Brasilia, were in a critical situation last week, with hospital occupancy rates hitting 80 percent.

Brazil has the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the world’s third largest caseload, following the United States and India. The country has registered more than 4 million cases in January alone.

According to official data, 152.5 million people in Brazil, around 71 percent of the total population, have been fully vaccinated.