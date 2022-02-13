Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 11:14 am
Breaking nexus between terrorists, their sympathisers imperative for defeating terrorism: COAS

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 11:14 am

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image: Screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that breaking nexus between terrorists and their sympathisers and support base was imperative for defeating terrorism.

According to the media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), interacting with troops during his visit to Panjgur in Balochistan, the army chief appreciated professionalism and effective response by ground troops against recent terrorist activities. He paid tribute to shuhada for their sacrifice in the line of duty for defence of the motherland.

He emphasised on maintaining high standard of operational readiness to fail hostile efforts to destabilise Balochistan and ensure safety and security of local population.

While interacting with the notables and tribal elders of Panjgur, General Bajwa appreciated them for their support to the law enforcement agencies in fighting the menace of terrorism.

He assured local elders of Army’s all-out support for creating environment for prosperity and development of the area particularly ensuring timely completion of ongoing socio-economic projects.

General Bajwa expressed the resolve that terrorists would not be allowed to reverse the hard earned gains irrespective of the challenges.

Earlier, on arrival at Panjgur, the army chief was given detailed update by local commander on security situation in the area and response mechanism to effectively check the emerging threats.

