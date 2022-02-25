ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is being put on the floor on the whims and wishes of the people of Pakistan.

Speaking to the press, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president said that before leveling allegations people should look at themselves, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is involved in financial scams. “The day will come when the people of Pakistan will make PM Imran accountable for each penny,” he said.

We are bringing no confidence for the people of Pakistan. It is our right. The inflation is skyrocketing right now, he said, adding that he is facing trial for saving billions of rupees of the national exchequer.

Read more: Shehbaz Sharif will be Prime Minister of Pakistan if no-trust motion succeeds: Asif Zardari

Shehbaz said that the NAB-Niazi nexus has destroyed the economy of the country. “In October 2018, the NAB arrested me on the Ashiyana case after summoning me on Saaf Paani Corruption case,” he said. “Everyone got acquitted in those cases. The NAB conditioned people’s releases on giving false testimonies against me.”

The opposition leader said that a failed attempt was launched by the government to malign him.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said if a no-confidence motion succeeded, Mian Shehbaz Sharif would be prime minister of Pakistan. Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Mian Nawaz Sharif have also approved the name of Shehbaz for the premiership.

Read more: Anti-government strategy: Meeting between Zardari and Shehbaz remains inconclusive

The three bigs – Asif Ali Zardari, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman – also discussed the required number of parliamentarians for the success of no-trust motion and they have expressed satisfaction over the required number.

They agreed to bring the no-confidence motion first against Prime Minister Imran Khan and further consented to bring the motion unexpectedly. Zaradri will finalize his strategy for talks with Chaudhry brothers.