Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:33 pm
British Royals Prince William and Kate to visit Jamaica

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 09:33 pm
Kate and William considered perfict pair for leading modern monarchy

Photo: File

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate are scheduled to visit Jamaica in March as part of a Caribbean tour to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

The pair is set to come next month, according to Gleaner sources, however no specifics about the visit have been disclosed.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, attended an event in Barbados in November to pay the British monarch goodbye as head of state.

The couple’s visit comes only months before Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence from the United Kingdom in August.

Prince Charles visited Jamaica in 2000 and 2008, and Prince Harry visited in 2012.

