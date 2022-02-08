Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Feb, 2022. 03:50 pm
Brussels, in first, to deduct Poland fine from EU funding

BRUSSELS – The European Commission said Tuesday it will take the unprecedented step of cutting EU money earmarked for Poland to collect a near 15-million-euro fine Warsaw racked up for refusing to close a coal mine.

The EU executive has informed Poland of the move, which will happen next week, a commission spokesman, Balazs Ujvari, told AFP.

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) hit Poland with the 500,000-euro ($570,000) a day fine last September for refusing to comply an order to close its Turow mine producing lignite, or brown coal.

Poland’s neighbours, the Czech Republic and Germany, complained of environmental damage the mine caused, affecting groundwater levels and creating dust and noise.

Poland last week signed a deal with the Czech Republic to end the dispute over the mine, but that did not erase the CJEU fine, which Warsaw had steadfastly said it would not pay.

Ujvari said the levied amount covering the period September 20 to October 19 would be recovered from Poland’s EU funding. That equates to 14.5 million euros plus interest, which takes it close to a total 15 million euros ($17.1 million).

By tapping Poland’s EU funding, “the commission fulfils its legal obligation to collect financial penalties imposed by the court,” he said.

Poland has been hit with another CJEU fine, of one million euros per day, for refusing to suspend a national Supreme Court chamber contested by Brussels.

There, too, the commission has warned it will recover the fine amount currently over 100 million euros — from Poland’s EU funding if it goes unpaid.

Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, has proposed a law to scrap the Supreme Court chamber in hopes of drawing a line under the dispute with Brussels, which views the body as undermining judicial independence and rolling back democratic norms.

