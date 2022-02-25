BSEK Karachi announces Matric Exam form schedule 2022
BSEK Karachi: Board of Secondary Education (BSEK) has announced the examination form submission for Matric exams 2022 on Thursday feb 24, 2022.
Matric exams form can be submitted from February 3rd to March 07, 2022, with a single fee. Regular students enrolled in Government schools are exempted from paying the examination fee.
Moreover, Students who appeared in 9th class exams in 2021, students reappearing in 10th exams, improvers, and those who want to appear in additional papers may also submit the exam forms.
Examination forms can be submitted from February 03 to March 07 without a late fee. Examination forms will be received with a late fee PKR: 200/- for March 08 to March 15, from March 16 to March 21 with a late fee PRK: 500, from March 22 to March 29 with PKR: 800 late fees.
BSEK Karachi Matric (10th Class exam) form Schedule 2022
- Exam form submission starts: February 03, 2022
- Last date with Single fee: March 07, 2022
- Late fee PKR: 200: March 08 to March 15
- Late fee PKR 500: March 16 to March 21
- Late fee PKR: 800: March 22 to March 29
- Late fee PKR 1200: March 30 to April 05
- Late fee PKR 1500: April 06 to April 12
- Late fee PKR 1800: April 13 to April 19
- Late Fee PKR 2500: After April 19
All affiliated institutions are requested to get an examination form (PKR 100 per form) from the examination store by submitting an Authority Letter, a copy of the Board Affiliation certificate, as well as a pay order in the name of the Secretary Board.
