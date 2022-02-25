BSEK Karachi announces Matric Exam form schedule 2022

BSEK Karachi: Board of Secondary Education (BSEK) has announced the examination form submission for Matric exams 2022 on Thursday feb 24, 2022.

Matric exams form can be submitted from February 3rd to March 07, 2022, with a single fee. Regular students enrolled in Government schools are exempted from paying the examination fee.

Moreover, Students who appeared in 9th class exams in 2021, students reappearing in 10th exams, improvers, and those who want to appear in additional papers may also submit the exam forms.

Examination forms can be submitted from February 03 to March 07 without a late fee. Examination forms will be received with a late fee PKR: 200/- for March 08 to March 15, from March 16 to March 21 with a late fee PRK: 500, from March 22 to March 29 with PKR: 800 late fees.