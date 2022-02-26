BTS: Kim Taehyung returns with boyfriend material pics

BTS has a ’50-50′ chance of winning the Grammy this year. Indian Jury Member

Social Butterfly BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is back with his latest photo dump which reminded fans of his social skills.

The Winter Bear singer took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from his latest getaways and showed his bonding with director Ray Yi.

He uploaded boyfriend material photos of himself enjoying a drink while his arm is entirely exposed, sitting in front of artwork with red lipsticks and a mirror selca in which Taehyung was seen seated on the floor of the HYBE practice area and surrounded by a few bass instruments, including a saxophone.

The series ended with a picture of a drink in his hand with a caption, “please enjoy your drink :)” handwritten on the lid.

The fans instantly reacted to his pictures with love and admiration for the BTS member.