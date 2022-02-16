Buffalo flee from the lion assault but is caught by a crocodile

You can’t avoid death if it’s your time to die. The buffalo had a strong desire to live, but despite his best attempts, fate had other plans for him.

A buffalo can be seen fleeing for his life as he is pursued by a lion. He dove into a river after rapidly realising that cats dislike water. As he swims away, the lion looks defeated at his prey from a distance.

From behind the buffalo, a crocodile leaps out and attacks him. He battles for a time before finally breaking free from the crocodile’s grasp. The buffalo then returns to the area, where lionesses await his capture to add to their pride. He just stands there in the shallow water. Who knows if the buffalo made it but his chances appear to be limited given the number of hunting animals after him.

The video was posted on Instagram by user ‘nature27 12’ and has nearly 22,000 views.

