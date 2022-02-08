Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 03:48 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Bulgaria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 1 mln

Xinhua Xinhua

08th Feb, 2022. 03:48 pm
bulgaria

SOFIA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,003,448 after 8,012 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Tuesday.

Most of the new and total COVID-19 cases — standing at 1,448 and 258,437, respectively — were registered in the capital city Sofia.

The nationwide death toll rose to 33,946 after 176 patients died from the disease in the last day, while recoveries grew by 5,782 to 707,925.

Read more: Bulgaria sets daily record of 7,062 new COVID-19 cases

The ministry also said that 5,671 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 4.21 million.  Enditem

 

Read More

28 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a fresh...
33 mins ago
Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
43 mins ago
Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA - Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19,...
56 mins ago
New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
1 hour ago
Chinese mainland reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded seven locally transmitted COVID-19...
1 hour ago
Omicron variant confirmed in Tonga as new COVID-19 cases rise sharply

SUVA - Tonga confirmed on Thursday the spread of Omicron variant in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

astrazeneca vaccine
6 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
babar azam
11 mins ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men’s Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
12 mins ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
15 mins ago
Mongolia adds 1,230 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 1,230 new local COVID-19 cases over the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600