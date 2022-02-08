Burning of medical waste, garbage challenged in Lahore High Court

The petitioner claimed the practice of garbage burning is carried out under the supervision of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). Image courtesy: climatecentral.org

LAHORE: The toxic practice of burning garbage and medical waste in the open air on the outskirts of Lahore has been challenged in the high court.

Advocate Rana Muhammad Sikandar filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) in which he claimed the practice of garbage burning is carried out under the supervision of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

He also maintained in the application that young children are engaged in burning of medical waste of hospitals, adding that such toxic exercise could cause deadly diseases such as hepatitis, cancer, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

The petitioner said the projects for generating electric power using waste have been halted due to the disinterest of the government.

