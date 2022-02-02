Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
02nd Feb, 2022. 05:07 pm

Business-friendly policies make Pakistan most attractive destination: PM Imran

02nd Feb, 2022. 05:07 pm
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Image: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the business-friendly policies of the government have made Pakistan the most attractive destination in the region for investment in industries.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Special Economic Zones in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said foreign investment in industries will not only increase employment and exports but also enable technology transfer.

The prime minister said the government was ensuring the system of SEZs on a priority basis on the Plug and Play model.

He said that the appointment of the Board of Governors and the management of SEZs were being made because of upholding meritocracy and non-conflict of interest.

Read more: Pakistan’s economic woes put PM Imran Khan’s future in doubt

The meeting was given a detailed briefing on M-3 Industrial Zone besides Rashakai, Dhabeji, Bostan and Allama Iqbal Industrial City.

The meeting was informed that 600 acres of land had been made available for setting up of industries in M-3 Economic Zone.

In addition, work on infrastructure after the power supply is in full swing.

The meeting was also apprised of the steps taken by the Board of Investment to facilitate the establishment of industries for local and foreign investors.

The prime minister issued instructions to ensure the timely completion of all measures.

