Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 03:03 pm
CA drops pacer Michael Neser for Pakistan tour

Due to a side strain injury, Australian fast bowler Michael Neser has been omitted from the 18-man team picked to travel Pakistan for the historic tour, Cricket Australia (CA) announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the CA to clarify the unavailability of Queensland quick Mark Steketee, who suffered the injury earlier this week, the injured bowler has been replaced in the team by uncapped Mark Steketee.

Brendan Doggett, another uncapped paceman, has been nominated as a standby for the series.

A scan examination revealed that Neser had sustained an injury. His return to the squad, however, is not expected because of the type of his injury, which might take up to a month to heal.

According to Australian media, the bowler was dragged off the field during a one-day match won by New South Wales at the Gabba on Monday night. He barely managed to bowl twice before leaving the field.

After spending most of January with the national squad, Neser, who made his Test debut against England in Adelaide in December, has only bowled five times in games in 2022.

The Pat Cummins-led Australian squad will play three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I in Pakistan for the first time in almost 24 years, beginning March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Despite being a member of the national T20 squad currently playing Sri Lanka, the Australian selectors had previously chosen to rest fellow Test fast Jhye Richardson from the Pakistan tour.

Australian men’s squad for Pakistan tour

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

