Irshad Sanjrani Reporter

23rd Feb, 2022. 03:13 pm
CAA abolishes requirement of Covid-19 PCR test for fully vaccinated passengers

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) scrapped the requirement of the Covid-19 rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the fully-vaccinated passengers, reported Bol News on Wednesday.

In this regard, the aviation authority issued new travel guideline for the passengers traveling to Pakistan from abroad.

However, complete Covid-19 vaccination has been made mandatory for the passengers.

The new guideline hold that the passengers falling between the age group of 12- 18 years will be allowed to travel to Pakistan without Covid-19 vaccination till 31st March 2022.

However, the age group required to take the Covid-19 test 72 hours before boarding the flight.

The CAA also announced that the passengers below 12 years of age would be exempted from the covid vaccination requirement.

On the other hand, the Rapid Antigen test condition for the deported Pakistanis was conserved.

The deported passengers are required to self-quarantine for 10 days in case of positive Covid-19 report, said CAA.

The authority also announced that the new guideline will take effect at midnight on February 24.

