CAA lifts food ban imposed on domestic flights

Following the decline in Covid-19 cases in Pakistan, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) abolished the ban imposed on food on domestic flights.

The announcement came after the authority announced to scrap the requirement of rapid polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the fully-vaccinated international passengers.

The airlines will resume catering on domestic flights from March 1, said CAA.

However, the passengers have been directed to follow mandatory precautionary guidelines during the travel.

Earlier, the airlines were instructed by the aviation authority to halt the in-flight catering service due to the latest spike in Covid-19 cases.

The aviation authority has also issued new travel guidelines for the passengers travelling to Pakistan from abroad and complete Covid-19 vaccination has been made mandatory.