Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 10:25 pm
Camilla reacts to the Queen’s heartfelt wish for her Queen Consort title.

Camilla

Camilla has addressed her feelings about her potential prospective title of Queen Consort for the first time since the Queen voiced her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duchess of Cornwall broke the silence and spoke for the first time, stating she is “extremely honoured” to be given the title of Queen Consort.

The 95-year-old used her Platinum Jubilee statement to define the monarchy’s future, urging the country to support both Camilla as Queen and Charles as King.

In his written letter, the president stated: “I’d like to thank each and every one of you for your help. I will be eternally grateful for, and humbled by, your continued loyalty and care for me.”

For the first time, she responded to the Queen’s momentous announcement at the community kitchen, sharing her actual sentiments about the transfer, stating she is “extremely honoured” and “quite affected” by the Queen’s message supporting her as the future Queen Consort.

Camilla also spoke with volunteers and immigrants from West London Welcome organisation, who were preparing a rice-based Iranian delicacy called Loobia Polo for visitors during her visit.

