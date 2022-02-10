Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA – Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced Wednesday in a statement.

Simon said that she is experiencing “mild symptoms” and will continue to self-quanrantine. Her office said Tuesday that Simon’s husband Whit Fraser has also tested positive for COVID-19. Both of them were fully vaccinated and boosted.

“As Whit and I are experiencing first-hand, we are not out of this pandemic yet, but we have made tremendous progress,” Simon said.

