Staff Reporter BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 09:24 pm
Canterbury Archbishop says comes to Pakistan for promotion of interfaith, peace and love

Canterbury Archbishop England attends conference on Interfaith Harmony and Peace at the Church of Pakistan, Raiwind on Sunday. Image: File

At the invitation of Bishop of Raiwind Azad Marshall, Archbishop Canterbury England attended a conference on Interfaith Harmony and Peace at the Church of Pakistan, Raiwind.

Speaking on the occasion, Archbishop Canterbury England said that he had come to Pakistan in a spirit of goodwill and wanted to further promote interfaith throughout Pakistan so that peace and love could spread everywhere.

“Religious places of worship can promote mutual love and end the growing intolerance in society,” he said.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister Ejaz Alam said that all stakeholders were being taken into confidence to promote religious harmony across the Pakistan.

He said that attitude of tolerance towards each other must be encouraged so that peace and unity established.

Welcoming Archbishop Canterbury England to Pakistan, especially the Church of Pakistan, Bishop of Raiwind Azad Marshall said that lesson of peace and love common in all religions while we all need to perform his proactive role to promote interfaith in the society.

All the Bishops of Pakistan including Chairman National Peace Committee Interfaith Harmony, Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Kamran Pervez Chaudhry and other related persons were present.

