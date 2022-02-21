Captain Haider Abbass has embraced martyrdom amid heavy gunfight with the terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the armed forces in Kohlu district of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on intelligence information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout in Kohlu district, the security forces on Sunday (February 20) conducted a clearance operation in the area.

As soon as the troops started cordoning the area, terrorists, while fleeing the hideout, opened indiscriminate fire. A deliberate follow-up operation, however, continued in the area to deal with the perpetrators who had suffered casualties but were able to escape into nearby mountains, the ISPR said.

The security forces operations to eliminate the terrorists would continue and they would not be allowed to sabotage the hard earned peace in Balochistan, the armed forces media wing said.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Haider Abbas was offered at Karachi. Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed attended the funeral. Serving officers, soldiers, relatives of the Shaheed and large number of people attended the funeral prayer. The Shaheed was buried with complete military honour.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has paid rich tribute to Captain Haider, who was martyred in Sibi while fighting against terrorists.

پاکستان کے ایک اور بیٹے نے سبّی میں جان پاکستان پر وار دی، کیپٹن حیدر نے حیدر کرارࣿ کی روائت پر عمل کرتے ہوئے اس جوان کی شہادت قوم پر ایک اور بیٹے کا احسان ہے۔۔۔سلام pic.twitter.com/IhMwVff2Mv — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 21, 2022

In a tweet on Monday, he said entire nation is indebted to the martyrdom of Captain Haider.