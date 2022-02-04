Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 06:56 pm
CAS open golf championship kick starts

Golf

Air Vice-Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, President Airmen Golf Club and Recreational Park, inaugurated the Championship. Image: PAF

Featuring around 400 golfers from all over the country, Chief of the Air Staff Open Golf Championship kick-starts at Airmen Golf Club and Recreational Park, Korangi Creek today.

Air Vice-Marshal Zubair Hassan Khan, President Airmen Golf Club and Recreational Park, inaugurated the Championship, said the PAF spokesperson in a press release.

In the first round of the tournament Tallat Ijaz, Muhammad Shahzad and Shahbaz Masih scored 70 (2 under par).

Trailing were Bilal Hussain, Khalid Khan, Muhammad Munir, Matloob Ahmed and Akbar Mehroz, who finished the round at 71 (1 under par). Ahmed Baig, Minhaj Maqsood, Abid Rana and Muhammad Shabbir remained third on the cardboard with a score of 72 (par).

Read more: Pakistan Air Force wins Inter-Services Golf Championship-2021

The 41st edition of the CAS Open Golf Championship is one of the biggest golf tournaments in the country, with the participation of over 100 professional golfers.

Matches in the category of professionals, senior/junior professionals, amateurs, Airmen Golf Club members, ladies, veterans and invitees will be played during the championship. Rupees 10.5 million prize money championship will be played over 18 holes for four days at one of the most difficult golf courses in the country.

A brand new MG ZS (1500cc) has also been put on offer for the player who scores Hole-in-one.

