08th Feb, 2022. 06:13 pm
Celebrities chimed in to praise Tiktok star Jessica Higgs

TikTok is more than just a site to watch dance videos. It occasionally contains stories that restore one’s faith in humanity.

Jessica Higgs, a shopper for the renowned grocery delivery service Instacart, recently reported that while on the job, she saved a man’s life. Jessica tearfully told how she was bringing meals for a woman who was ordering on behalf of her elderly father in an emotional TikTok video that has now gone viral. She suspected the man was in difficulty when she arrived at the customer’s house. Reported the daughter and when checked they indeed had gas leakage in the house. The daughter was very thankful to Jessica.

Jessica’s story clearly moved a lot of TikTok users. Bella Hadid applauded her selfless efforts in the comments section, writing, “You are not merely an instacart employee!!!!!! Every day, you aid individuals in ways you probably don’t even realize.”

“Thank you for being you!!!!!!” the supermodel said.

Meanwhile, Dove Cameron had this to say: “I don’t know how to express how moved I was by this. I’m incredibly glad for your existence.”

TikToker Zachariah Porter and YouTube personality Chris Klemens were among the celebs who praised Jessica as a “hero.”

