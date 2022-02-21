Charge framed in Kanta Kumari murder case

KARACHI: An additional district and sessions judge (ADJ) on Monday indicted Anand Oga on a charge of murdering his wife Kanata Kumari.

The suspect held on June 5, 2020, told her brother that Kumari had committed suicide.

ADJ south, who was conducting the trial in a judicial complex inside central prison Karachi, read charges to the suspect Ananad, who pleaded not guilty.

The judge called the witnesses for recording their evidence on March 5 and deferred further hearing till the same date.

According to the prosecution, Kanta Kumari was married to Anand Oga on February 4, 2020.

A few months after the marriage, Kumari, who was living in the Baghdadi area of Lyari, had started complaining to her brother and sister that her husband often tortured her.

To solve the mystery surrounding her death, the court had earlier ordered the exhumation of her body for a second postmortem that proved that she was strangulated to death.