Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo tests positive for Covid-19

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo has been tested positive for Covid-19, following which he has isolated himself at his residence.

According to CM’s spokesperson, Bizenjo was in good health but had symptoms of the virus.

“Doctors have advised the chief minister to rest completely. However, he will hold online meetings to continue important government affairs,” said the spokesperson.

Pakistan confirmed 1,232 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said the country’s number of confirmed cases had increased to 1,503,873 while 1,409,515 out of them had recovered.

Pakistan’s daily Covid-19 death toll witnessed a hike again after several days of decline as 43 people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus deaths to 30,096, said the NCOC statistics.

The active cases dropped to 64,262 after 3,154 patients recovered on Tuesday. At least 1,230 patients remained in critical condition and were being treated at intensive care units in different hospitals.

Sindh was the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 565,319 infections, followed by Punjab, which reported 499,768 cases so far.