APP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 06:58 pm
China highly appreciates PM Imran’s presence in Beijing Olympics ceremony

APP News Agency

09th Feb, 2022. 06:58 pm

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan attending Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony. Image: APP

China on Wednesday highly appreciated Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s attendance at the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and said that the warm welcome to the Pakistani contingent by the Chinese audience once again showed the ironclad friendship is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of the two countries.

“We highly appreciate the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attendance at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Games,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in response to a question raised by the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) during his regular briefing.

Read more: China assures expeditious development of second phase of CPEC: SAPM

About the warm welcome accorded to the Pakistani contingent during the athletes’ parade at the opening ceremony, he said, “This once again shows that the ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan is deeply rooted in the heart of the people and is supported by them.”

Lijian remarked that the participation in the sports by Pakistani athletes and the vigorous support of different social sectors in Pakistan to the Beijing Games was in line with the fine tradition for rendering mutual support between both countries.

“It also embodies Pakistan’s determination to carry forward Olympic spirit and act on the Olympic ideal,” he added.

The spokesperson said the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony showed China and the Chinese culture to the world, adding, ” It is part of our effort to deliver streamlined safe, and splendid games to the world. It also shows the philosophy of building community with a shared future for all.”

Since the start of the games, several organisations of the games had won praises from all sides. “We believe that the Beijing Games 2022 will help to build more bridges for friendship and a platform for cooperation between China and all countries including Pakistan,” he added.

Read more: PM Imran declares China ‘Pakistan’s Iron brother’

It is worth mentioning that PM Imran Khan, who attended the opening ceremony, was very impressed and pleased by the warm welcome accorded to the Pakistani athletes.

