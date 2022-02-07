Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Feb, 2022. 03:37 pm
China records 130 mln passenger trips in Spring Festival holiday

BEIJING – An estimated 130 million passenger trips were made during the just-concluded Spring Festival holiday, official data showed Monday.

The figure represented a 31.7-percent increase compared with that of the Spring Festival holiday last year, according to the Ministry of Transport. During the seven-day holiday, which ran from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, the number of railway and road trips reached 30.3 million and 91.27 million, respectively, while waterway and air passenger trips hit 3.05 million and 5.01 million.

More people chose to drive during the holiday. Expressways nationwide reported a total flow of more than 239.46 million vehicles, up 9 percent from the level recorded in the Spring Festival holiday last year, according to the ministry.

Chinese people usually travel to reunite with their families for the Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which was celebrated on Feb. 1 this year.

