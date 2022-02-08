China’s coal output rises during Spring Festival holiday

BEIJING – China’s coal output has increased during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday amid the country’s efforts to keep coal production and supply stable, the country’s top economic planner said Tuesday.

During the holiday, the daily output, supply and transportation of coal all saw increases from the same lunar new year period of the previous year, providing strong support for coal demand during the holiday, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said.

The coal storage in China’s power plants reached 165 million tonnes, up 40 million tonnes year on year, the NDRC said. It added that as coal production accelerates and coal demand for heating declines, the country’s ability to safeguard coal supply will be further enhanced.